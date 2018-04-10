PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers are embracing the underdog role as they head into the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

They will face the two- time defending Stanley Cup Champions, the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“We’re the underdogs,” said head coach Dave Hakstol. “We’re pegged that, we know that.”

While the Penguins have a great depth chart, captain Claude Giroux believes the Flyers just have to limit the opportunity for “special” plays.

“They have special players, that make special plays, and for us we just have to limit those chances,” said Giroux. “We will need everybody to be on the same page here.”

The series begins in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, April 11 at 7 p.m.