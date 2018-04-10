Filed Under:Cherry Hill, Local TV, PSE&G

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) —Officials continue emergency gas repairs along Route 70 eastbound following a gas leak on Monday afternoon.

PSE&G crews say they are hoping finish repairs by 6 p.m. Thursday.

Crews closed the right and center lanes on Route 70 eastbound near CR 636/Cuthbert Boulevard on Monday to fix a gas leak.

“This closure will impact the evening commute on Route 70 and area roadways,” said Freeholder Susan Shin Angulo, liaison to the Camden County Department of Public Works. “It is strongly recommended that you avoid this area if possible, and plan another way home if your commute included this section of Route 70 in Cherry Hill.”

Officials advise motorists to expect delays.

