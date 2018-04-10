PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The 21st Annual Cherry Blossom Festival is underway this week in Philadelphia.
The festival will feature special performances from the Tamagawa University’s Taiko Drum and Dance group.
The festival also features one of the top Japanese Gardens in North America in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park, plus a sushi competition and a samurai of the year contest.
The week-long event will run through Sunday, April 15.
The Tamagawa University’s Taiko Drum and Dance group will also be performing at:
- Tuesday, April 10 at 7:00 p.m. at Haverford College in Roberts Hall, Marshall Auditorium located at 370 Lancaster Ave in Haverford, PA 19041. Tickets are free.
- Wednesday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m. at West Chester University in the Emilie K. Asplundh Concert Hall at Philips Memorial Hall Building located at 700 South High Street in West Chester, PA 19383. Tickets are $12 and $17
- Sunday, April 15 at Cherry Blossom Festival of Greater Philadelphia. Sakura Sunday from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Horticulture Center in Fairmount Park, Montgomery Drive & Belmont Avenue. Tickets are $15 for adults, free for children under 12.
- Monday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m. at Swarthmore College in Lang Concert Hall located at 500 College Ave in Swarthmore, PA 19081. Tickets are free.