PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The 21st Annual Cherry Blossom Festival is underway this week in Philadelphia.

The festival will feature special performances from the Tamagawa University’s Taiko Drum and Dance group.

The festival also features one of the top Japanese Gardens in North America in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park, plus a sushi competition and a samurai of the year contest.

The week-long event will run through Sunday, April 15.

The Tamagawa University’s Taiko Drum and Dance group will also be performing at: