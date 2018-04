PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man has been critically wounded after getting shot right below his eye in the Kensington section of Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened on the 1800 block of East Monmouth Street around 4:30 p.m.

The victim was shot once under his right eye. He was transported to Temple University Hospital by police where he is listed in critical condition.

A gun was recovered from the scene.

No arrests have yet to be made.