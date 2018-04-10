Filed Under:Local TV

LITTLE EGG HARBOR, N.J. (AP) — Police have arrested a New Jersey contractor who they allege took nearly a quarter-million dollars from clients but never started the promised work.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office says 56-year-old Peter Rinaldi, of Little Egg Harbor, was arrested Friday more than a week after authorities started looking for him.

Peter Rinaldi Ocean County Contractor Wanted For Allegedly Scamming Residents Out Of More Than $240K

Credit: CBS3

Authorities say Rinaldi operated under the companies Donovan Mark Custom Builders and Mark Anthony Custom Builders. They allege that he accepted checks from 12 clients totaling $247,225 between July 2014 and August 2016 for renovations at private homes but put the money into his personal bank account and spent in on himself.

Billionaire Backers: Patriots, Sixers Owners Visit Rapper Meek Mill Behind Bars

Rinaldi is charged with theft by deception and theft by failure to make required disposition of property received; it’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

(Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Videos
Latest Forecast
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch