PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – According to a new study, the majority of Netflix users find their pet to be the best binge-watching partner.

Netflix says roughly 58 percent of binge-watchers want their pet by their side.

Not only do pets not hog the remote, or judge your Netflix preferences, they also make great listeners.

According to the study, 22 percent of users have talked to their pet about the show or movie they’re watching.

And of course, your pets have to be comfortable next to you.

Thirty-seven percent of Netflix users say they have moved where they were sitting so their pet could be comfortable.

Pet bingeing can also be ruff.

Twenty-two percent of users admitted that they have bribed their pet with treats to watch their show longer, and 12 percent have turned off a show because their pet didn’t appear to enjoy it.

The study also reveals that dog owners are more likely to choose action shows like Narcos and Marvel’s Daredevil. Cat owners prefer sci-fi series like Black Mirror and Star Trek Discovery. Meanwhile, bird lovers are egged on by comedies like Orange is the New Black.

The survey was conducted by SurveyMonkey from January 9-25, 2018 and based on more than 50,000 responses.