PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The School District of Philadelphia made an exciting announcement this Tuesday morning.

They revealed that former First Lady, Michelle Obama, will give the keynote address at the 2018 College Signing Day.

“I can think of fewer people who have had a more positive impact on the American educational landscape in recent years and who have worked harder to improve outcomes for out students,” said William Hite, Superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia.

College Signing Day celebrates high school seniors who choose to pursue higher education whether through college or the military.

A handful of celebrities will also be on hand for the event including Bradley Cooper, Robert De Niro, and Rebel Wilson.

Signing day will take place May 2nd at Temple University.