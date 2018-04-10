MEDFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A Medford Township man is accused of killing his dog and collecting nearly $15,000 in donations. has been charged with third-degree animal cruelty and third-degree theft by deception.

Medford Township police say 24-year-old Reid Herjo abused his young dog on a number of separate occasions and then set up a GoFundMe account in order to raise money for the dog’s veterinary bills.

In late January, police pulled over Herjo for speeding. At the time, Herjo told police that he was taking his 14-week-old German Shepherd puppy named Atlas to the veterinary hospital. Herjo alleged that the puppy had been hit by an ATV.

Later that week, Medford Township police were told that the injuries that Atlas sustained were not consistent with the event Herjo had alleged.

A subsequent investigation conducted along with New Jersey State Police found that Herjo had intentionally harmed Atlas.

Atlas’ injuries were severe and consisted of numerous fractures, requiring surgical repair, as well as hemorrhaging.

Police also found that in the six weeks that Herjo owned Atlas, the puppy sustained injuries on two other occasions.

In December, Herjo reported that Atlas fell down stairs and then reported that the dog then fell down a hill in January.

On Feb. 3, Atlas died under suspicious circumstances while in Herjo’s care.

Police say Herjo had set up a GoFundMe account under false pretenses and indicated that Atlas had sustained the injuries when he and Atlas were involved in a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash.

The account raised $14,065 by 693 separate donations over a 28-day period.

Herjo has been charged with animal cruelty and theft.