File photo of a courtroom. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

ORADELL, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A Catholic high school in New Jersey is under fire after a former wrestler claimed in a lawsuit the school and church officials conspired to cover up sexual and verbal abuse in its nationally recognized wrestling program.

Woman Applies For Jail Job, Arrested Instead In Theft Case

The suit filed Monday alleges Bergen Catholic High School wrestling coaches shared pornographic images with team members, watched wrestlers strip naked and sent athletes inappropriate text messages. It also claims school and Archdiocese of Newark officials worked to shield the coaches.

In a statement issued Monday, Brother Brian Walsh — president of the school in Oradell — said the suit was “based on allegations that are unfounded, frivolous and untrue.” He said the school would vigorously defend itself.

‘Congratulations, You Won’ Pop Up Scam Infecting IPhones And Androids

School and archdiocese officials say they reported the abuse allegations to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office when they learned about them.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)