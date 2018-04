PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —A Philadelphia boxing legend is getting a special honor on Wednesday as a city street will bear his name.

Smokin’ Joe Frazier will be honored with a street unveiling at noon at Broad Street and Glenwood Avenue.

Frazier’s family and legendary Philly boxer Bernard Hopkins will be joined by elected officials, special invited guests and the community for the special the renaming of Glenwood Avenue to Joe Frazier Boulevard.