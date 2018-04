PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There was a big reveal at the Wells Fargo Center.

On Tuesday morning, the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs logo was painted onto the Flyers ice.

The team will face in-state rivals the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh during the first round of the playoffs on Wednesday, before returning home for game three on Sunday.

Meanwhile, outside the arena, banners for the Flyers and Sixers were unraveled.