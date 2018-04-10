Filed Under:Food, Local TV, Pennsylvania SPCA
Credit: CBS3

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Federal Donuts is celebrating National Pet Day with two special doughnuts.

Officials say customers will find the special “Milkbone” or Black Cat” doughnut available for purchase on Wednesday, also known as National Pet Day.

The Milkbone features a vanilla cream glaze topped with crumbled tea biscuits and the Black Cat comes with dark chocolate glaze with a marshmallow glaze face.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of these doughnuts will benefit the Pennsylvania SPCA.

