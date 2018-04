PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say a dog was shot after it charged at Philadelphia police officers on Tuesday morning.

It happened near Martha and Bellmore Streets just before 9 a.m.

Police were called to the area for a report of a “vicious dog” who had been tied to a fence.

When officers arrived, police say the dog charged at them and an officer fired two shots.

The dog was shot in the back of the legs.

No further information on the dog’s condition has been released.