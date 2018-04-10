PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —A Cleveland Cavaliers fan is fighting back to keep his beloved king from taking his talents to South Philly.

Global Marketing Partners CEO and avid Cavs fan, James Betschel, has placed two billboards along I-95 in Philadelphia near the Wells Fargo Center, home of the 76ers. One sign reads “Noted King Hater,” and an arrow pointing to an image of Benjamin Franklin. Another sign reads “Philly Has a Bad History with Royalty,” referencing the “King James” nickname. The Billboards go on display Tuesday morning.

Back in February, Philadelphia business placed billboards along Cleveland’s busy I-480 corridor asking James to consider a move to the city of Brotherly Love.

“Lebron means so much to the people of Ohio,” Betschel said. “I just wanted to remind him that the grass might look greener, but there’s no love like hometown love and no substitute for the kind of multigenerational legacy he has crafted in Cleveland.”

The Cavaliers and Sixers are the third and fourth seed, respectively, in the Eastern Conference. And the two teams may meet in the postseason.