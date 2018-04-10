WATCH LIVE: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Testifies Before Congress On Data Privacy
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia 76ers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —As if his first-ever Eastern Conference Player of the Week honor was not enough, NBA rookie standout Ben Simmons got a heap of praise from his own coach on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, as the Sixers prepare to take on the Atlanta Hawks, head coach Brett Brown said this about the 21-year-old phenom, “He is the stone-cold Rookie of the Year. To me, it’s not even close.”

Simmons has been named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for October/November, January and February.

He is averaging 16 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game, plus nearly two steals per contest to boot.

Simmons’ competition for Rookie of the Year is Louisville grad and current Utah Jazz star guard Donovan Mitchell, who has his team in the top four of the Western Conference as the Sixers sit top three in the Eastern Conference.

If the Sixers beat the Hawks, they will earn their 51st win of the season.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Videos
Latest Forecast
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch