PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —As if his first-ever Eastern Conference Player of the Week honor was not enough, NBA rookie standout Ben Simmons got a heap of praise from his own coach on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, as the Sixers prepare to take on the Atlanta Hawks, head coach Brett Brown said this about the 21-year-old phenom, “He is the stone-cold Rookie of the Year. To me, it’s not even close.”

Simmons has been named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for October/November, January and February.

He is averaging 16 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game, plus nearly two steals per contest to boot.

Simmons’ competition for Rookie of the Year is Louisville grad and current Utah Jazz star guard Donovan Mitchell, who has his team in the top four of the Western Conference as the Sixers sit top three in the Eastern Conference.

If the Sixers beat the Hawks, they will earn their 51st win of the season.