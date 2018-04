PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new border wall is going up in New Mexico.

Trump Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert Is Resigning

It will replace 20 miles of existing barriers.

The new wall meets tougher standards set by the Department of Homeland Security.

On Trump’s Order, National Guard Members Arrive At US-Mexico Border

Construction is set to cost $73.3 million.

This comes after President Donald Trump criticized Mexico of doing nothing to stop illegal immigrants from entering the U.S.