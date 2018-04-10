By Christina Dagnelli

The Kentucky Derby, also known as the greatest two minutes in sports will have its 144th race this May 5, 2018. The Derby is the end of a two week long festival which culminates on the first Saturday every May. You may not be able to go to Churchill Downs, but wish to enjoy the race more close to home. Philly has plenty of sports bars and venues where you can enjoy. Here are the top 5 places to watch the Kentucky Debry for various reasons.

Field House

1150 Filbert St.

Philadelphia, PA. 19107

(215)629-1520

www.fieldhousephilly.com

Field House has numerous TV, many large screen so you won’t miss the most exciting two minutes in sports. The location is ideal for many right in center city near market east for all types of travel. For the Derby Field House will serve up $5 Mint Julips all day and hold a contest for the best hat that could put $250 bucks in your pocket. There will also be live music from local band Secret Service. Customers enjoy the snacks here especially the bacon popcorn, and pretzel sandwiches .

Chickie & Pete’s

1526 Packer Ave.

Philadelphia, PA.

(215)218-0500

www.chickiesandpetes.com

Everyone from Philly (just about!)loves Chickie & Pete’s. They are famous for their crabs, and crab fries, but they are also a top spot to enjoy any favorite sporting event. Their location on Packer ave. has 14 ft. television, 3 bars and a total of 24,000 square feet. So there will be plenty of room and TV’s for everyone so you don’t miss the race. This is where you want to go if you want to be around a lot of people, or are a lot of people.

Dirty Frank’s Bar

347 South 13th and Pine

Philadelphia, PA. 19102

(215) 732-5010

ww.dirtyfranksbar.com

Dirty Frank’s will dress up in honor of the Derby for your enjoyment, and theirs. Dirty Frank’s is not a sports bar, more of “dive type” which dates back to the days of prohibition. It has a dirty grungy look about it which is part of its style , but also has artwork for sale on the walls. You can get a mint julip or a bourbon here to go with the race. This is a good place for an inexpensive evening full of conversations, darts and people watching. Dirty Franks is cash only.

Lloyd Whisky Bar

529 Girard Ave.

Philadelphia, PA. 19125

(215)425-2600

www.lloydwhiskeybar.com

Bourbon Whisky bar and the Kentucky Derby seem to go well together. The party starts around 11am with additional items on the menu. Besides the obvious choices of your favorite bourbons which hail from Kentucky, the Lloyd Whisky Bar makes delicious fried deviled eggs. The people refer to them simply as “awesome”, and proof to the thought that deep fried anything is just better. The bar also serves up Mint Julips so you can get in the spirit with a different kind of spirit.

Khyber Pass Pub

56 South Second St.

Philadelphia, PA 19106

(215)238-5888

www.khyberpasspub.com

If you are looking for a spot on Mint Julip (frozen or traditional) with your race then you need to try Khyber Pass Pub. Customers who love them say they are the best they have had. Khyber Pass is a place to go for people who don’t prefer the typical sports pub, as they don’t exclusively play sports on the TV’s. They will have a few dedicated but they also play movies and other TV for other people in your party. You can enjoy some tasty grub here as well. They serve up some special spicy bacon popcorn and for vegans and pulled “pork” sandwich. For other food options enjoy the New Orleans brunch every day at from 10-4 so you can enjoy some shrimp and grits, beignets and other delights.

