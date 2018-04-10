PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream — especially today as Ben & Jerry’s celebrates “Free Cone Day” on April 10!

Ben & Jerry’s “Free Cone Day” is an effort to make sure that Ben & Jerry lovers know how much the ice cream company loves them in return.

To show this reciprocated affection, Ben & Jerry’s offers free ice cream at their Scoop Shops all around the world.

The event happens from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

No purchase is required.

Getting a free cone is as simple as entering a store and holding your hand out.

Find a list of scoop shops near you by clicking here.