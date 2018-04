NEWARK, N.J. (CBS/CNN) —The wrestling world’s biggest event made some big time money over the weekend.

WrestleMania 34 is raked in a whopping $14.1 million, beating the venue’s previous record of $10 million, set by WrestleMania 30 in 2014.

More than 78,000 fans, from all 50 states and 67 countries, converged in the Superdome over a five-day period.

WrestleMania was also the Superdome’s highest-grossing entertainment event ever.

Next year’s WrestleMania takes place in New Jersey.