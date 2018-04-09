PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —After matching a franchise record 14 straight wins and already netting 50 wins in a season with two games to go, the Philadelphia 76ers are grabbing headlines as their star rookie adds to his awards.

Sixers’ Ben Simmons earned his first-ever Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors for games played April 2-8.

Simmons led the 76ers to a 4-0 week with wins over Brooklyn, Detroit, Cleveland and Dallas. He averaged 18.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 8.8 assists for the week, while shooting 70.2 percent (33-47) from the field. The 70.2 percent mark from the field was the highest of any player who attempted at least 40 field goals between April 2-8.

Over the course of the winning streak, Simmons is averaging a triple-double with 14.7 points, 10.1 rebounds and 10.9 assists per game. He, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are the only NBA players to average a triple-double over a span of at least 10 games this season.

The LSU product joins center Joel Embiid, who won on Jan. 22 and Feb. 12, as the second 76er to be named Eastern Conference Player of the Week this season. This season is the first in which two different Philadelphia players have been named Player of the Week since 2013-14.

Simmons has been named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for October/November, January and February.