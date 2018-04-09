CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) —Officials say two lanes along Route 70 eastbound are closed for emergency gas repairs.

PSE&G crews closed the right and center lanes on Route 70 eastbound near CR 636/Cuthbert Boulevard on Monday afternoon, in order to fix a gas leak.

The lanes will remain closed indefinitely as officials advise motorists to expect delays.

Only one lane remains open.

“This closure will impact the evening commute on Route 70 and area roadways,” said Freeholder Susan Shin Angulo, liaison to the Camden County Department of Public Works. “It is strongly recommended that you avoid this area if possible, and plan another way home if your commute included this section of Route 70 in Cherry Hill.”