PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —Police say they arrested a 12-year-old and a 19-year-old after they were allegedly caught walking the streets of Philadelphia with loaded guns in their hands on Saturday night.

Saturday night, 15th District Officer Wrzesinski arrested two individuals for walking our streets with two loaded weapons. The AR-15 was being held by a 12 (yes, TWELVE) year old, and the Glock was in the hands of an 18-year-old. Parents: make sure your weapons are secured! pic.twitter.com/feEjc6jRg3 — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) April 9, 2018

Police say an officer arrested the pair after spotting the 12-year-old carrying a loaded AR-15 and the 19-year-old carrying a loaded glock.

Michael Mitchell, 19, charged with third-degree felony violation of the uniform firearms act- no license, first-degree misdemeanor criminal conspiracy, first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats, first-degree misdemeanor violation of the uniform firearms -on street, first-degree misdemeanor corruption of minors, first-degree misdemeanor reckless endangerment of another person and violation of the uniform firearms.

In a tweet from the Philadelphia Police’s account on Monday, authorities sent this advice: “Parents: make sure your weapons are secured!”