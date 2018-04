PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The headliner for the Wawa Welcome America concert on the Parkway has been announced.

Grammy-winning international superstar Pitbull will rock the Parkway on July Fourth.

Tony and Grammy-winning singer Heather Headley and the Philly Pops big band will also perform.

The July 4th concert will end with Philly’s largest Wawa Welcome America fireworks show in more than a decade.

The show will feature new special effects and a soundtrack dedicated to love.