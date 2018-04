PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —A former Philadelphia police officer was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison after admitting that he traded drugs for sex.

Twenty-year veteran Stanley Davis pleaded guilty to federal drug distribution charges.

Police say he enticed two women he met in Kensington last year into a series of sexual liaisons in New Jersey hotel rooms and in his police car.

The judge ordered Davis to turn himself in to a federal prison on May 29.