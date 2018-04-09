By Vittoria Woodill
PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (CBS) —In Phoenixville, there’s a place where culture lives and breathes…literally.

The Culture Factory, owned by Olga Sorzano and her husband, educates the community about the benefits of fermented foods, while brewing a fermented probiotic tonic made from sweet tea called Baba’s Brew Kombucha.

“It was kind of this magical potion,” says Olga Sorzano with Baba’s Brew Kombucha.  “It restores your gut flora. It helps your digestion. And if it helps your digestion, it also helps the food assimilation. So, you feel just wonderful.”

