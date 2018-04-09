PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Selling your home isn’t always an easy task to undertake. However, knowing what can increase the final sale value of your home can go a long way in making it not only a little easier but also a lot more profitable for you.

According to Zillow’s 2018 Home Features That Sell analysis of nearly 4 million homes nationwide, for-sale listings that mentioned having a “steam shower”, “professional appliances”, or “heated floors” had the potential to sell for up to 29 percent more.

To figure out which keywords indicated the highest final sale value, Zillow examined homes sold between January 2016 and December 2017 and then compared the similarities amongst their expected sale value and actual sale value.

“While everyone has different style preferences, when it’s time to sell, being specific and strategic with your home’s listing description can have a big financial payoff,” says Jeremy Wacksman, Zillow’s Chief Marketing Officer.

Wacksman further explained, “Homes with spa-inspired bathrooms, chef-like kitchen amenities, and certain craftsman or farmhouse features are very popular among today’s buyers. If you have these features in your home, try to highlight them in listing photos and descriptions as it may help catch a future buyer’s eye.”

Zillow’s Chief Economist Dr. Svenja Gudell and her team of economists and data analysts produce extensive housing data and research that cover more than 450 markets at Zillow Real Estate Research making their findings substantial and effective.

100 leading economists, real estate experts and investment and market strategists work together to predict the path of the Zillow Home Value Index over the next five years.