PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is looking to create a database of journalist, bloggers, and “media influencers” according to CBSNews.com.

The federal government will have access to the database and after an uproar on social media this week, a spokesman for the Department of Homeland Security tweeted, “This is nothing more than the standard practice of monitoring current events in the media.”

Despite what some reporters may suggest, this is nothing more than the standard practice of monitoring current events in the media. Any suggestion otherwise is fit for tin foil hat wearing, black helicopter conspiracy theorists. https://t.co/XGgFFH3Ppl — Tyler Q. Houlton (@SpoxDHS) April 6, 2018

CBS New’s states that the Department of Homeland Security is looking for a firm that can monitor 290,000 global media outlets, track media coverage in different languages, and track every type of media outlet; for example, print publications, social media, radio, and broadcast.

The firm must also be able to break down journalist to beat, media market size, and the journalists role with the company.

The news come following President Trumps continuous speculation that mainstream media outlets are “fake news.”

Freedom House found in their 2017 freedom of the press report that “global press freedom declined to it’s lowest point in 13 years.”