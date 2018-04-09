PHILADELPHIA (AP) —A prosecutor says Bill Cosby paid nearly $3.4 million to the woman he’s charged with sexually assaulting at his suburban Philadelphia home.

District Attorney Kevin Steele highlighted the settlement amount during his opening statement at Cosby’s retrial Monday.

The amount that Cosby paid to Andrea Constand in a 2006 civil settlement had been confidential, but a judge ruled both sides could discuss it at the trial.

Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting Constand at his home in 2004. He says the encounter was consensual. His first trial ended in a hung jury.