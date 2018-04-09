PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A car crash survivor who helped save his younger brothers was recently “signed” to a baseball team.

We first met Austin Willis, of Smyrna, Delaware, during our Ronald McDonald House Charities Telethon.

Austin nearly lost his life in a car accident looking out for his two younger brothers moments after the crash.

He unbuckled himself to help save his brothers and keep them in the car. When the crash happened, Austin was the only one ejected from the vehicle.

The Ronald McDonald House has played a big role in helping Austin recover from his injuries.

On Sunday, Austin was “signed” by the Lincoln University Lions baseball team. He received his own jersey and even got his own locker.

It was all made possible by “Team Impact,” a group that connects children facing serious or chronic illnesses with college athletic teams!