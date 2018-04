PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In Pennsylvania, there are approximately 2,500 children waiting to be adopted. But a little boy in Montgomery County is no longer one of them.

Monday was adoption day for two-year-old Austin.

Austin has lived with Susan and Harold Guntz since he was 2 months old, but now he can legally call them his parents.

He’s not the couple’s only child — they have 10, ranging in age from 2 to 37.