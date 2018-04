PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A West Philadelphia woman made a daring escape from a house fire by jumping out of a 2nd story window!

The flames broke out around 7 a.m. Sunday on 50th and Market Street in Cobbs Creek.

Fire crews arrived to find the woman dangling from the 2nd floor window.

Fire crews got the flames under control in about an hour.

Investigators are working to find out what sparked the flames.