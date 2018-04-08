PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Spring has gotten off to a slow start across the Delaware Valley but we should crank it up into high gear at least a little for the end of the work week and into this coming weekend.

We could finally see some temperature much closer to normal and eventually even close to 70° which is more than a welcomed sight after the chilly start the season we have been experiencing.

The week starts out with temperatures that are still well below normal thanks to a cold air mass that sits over the region after a system worked through early in the past weekend. That start to move out though as high pressure tries to filter in on Sunday before it gets ushered out by another quick moving and weak low-pressure system on Monday and Tuesday.

The early week system will bring a small chance for a couple of spotty rain showers but nothing that will amount to a whole lot in total. A nice ridge of high pressure then tries to slide back into the region starting on Wednesday of the coming week.

The mid-week ridge will be welcomed since it will bring temperatures that are slightly closer to normal in the upper 50s and plenty of sunshine. This will give way to a cold front that pushes in on the heels of the highs on Thursday, with a few spotty rain showers in the mix as well, but before the front comes through temperatures are back in the rise with highs in the low 60s on Thursday.

We get to rocket into the upper 60s then by Friday and the coming weekend. Hopefully, you are able to get out and enjoy the great Spring-like forecast that is finally moving into the region.

FORECAST:

THIS AFTERNOON — Generally Sunny Skies, Chilly and Breezy. High 49

TONIGHT — Increasing Clouds, Cold and Calm. Low 32

TOMORROW — Mostly Cloudy, Late Day Rain Shower Possible. High 48

TUESDAY — Morning Drizzle or Rain Shower, Mostly Cloudy, Slightly More Mile. High 52

WEDNESDAY — Mostly Sunny, Trying To Warm Up. High 57

THURSDAY — Increasing Clouds, Spotty Rain Showers, Seasonable. High 62

———————————-

JERSEY SHORE:

THIS AFTERNOON — Clearing Skies, Sunny Afternoon. High 45

TONIGHT — Increasing Clouds. Low 31

TOMORROW — Mostly Cloudy, Overnight Rain Shower. High 42

OCEAN TEMP: 44°

———————————–

POCONOS:

THIS AFTERNOON — Mostly Sunny and Chilly. High 38

TONIGHT — Increasing Clouds. Low 20

TOMORROW — Mostly Cloudy, Late Day Or Overnight Wet Snow Possible. High 44