PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A standoff in West Philadelphia ends in death.

Police report that around 10:30 pm Saturday night, uniformed officers responded to a shooting inside a home in the 6200 block of Webster Street.

A second call reported saying there was a man inside armed with a gun.

Upon entry, police found a woman lying on the floor with gunshot wounds.

At that point, police noticed a man upstairs armed with a gun and made a safe exit. A barricade was declared and they secured the home.

Police were notified that there were still children inside the home so they used the neighbor’s house to get onto the roof of the home.

They were able to rescue 3 kids — the oldest is 11, another is 4, and the youngest is 3 years old.

After the rescue of the children, SWAT teams arrived on the scene.

SWAT waited a short period of time before they made entry into the home.

The same woman was found and when medics arrived on the scene, she was pronounced dead at 11:25 p.m.

Then, SWAT found a man who is believed to be the husband, also in the living room.

He was suffering from gunshot wounds and he was also pronounced dead by medics at the scene.

The 3 young children are at Children’s Hospital under observation being seen by doctors there.

The children did not suffer any injuries from gunfire, but appear to be in shock.

Altogether, the standoff last approximately 40 minutes.