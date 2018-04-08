PITTSBURGH, P.a. (CBS) — A hillside in western Pennsylvania has collapsed, forcing out neighbors and damaging part of a highway.

Route 30 in east Pittsburgh has been collapsing following recent rains.

It’s now closed in both directions.

The landslide has forced dozens of evacuations and damaged at least one apartment building.

PennDOT is planning to drill down into the slide to determine how to stop it.