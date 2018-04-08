Filed Under:Autism Awareness Day, Autism Awareness Month, Local TV, Philadelphia Zoo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Happening Sunday, the Philadelphia zoo is hosting Autism Awareness Day.

This is the 19th year the zoo is helping the Greater Philadelphia Autism Society promote awareness and acceptance.

Patti Erickson, President of ASA Philly, said, “April is the perfect time to hold an event that unites the whole community to raise awareness while offering a space for families to learn about the resources that are available to them all year long.”

The day includes sensory-friendly play areas, arts and crafts, and the Phillie Phanatic.

It runs from 10:30 Saturday morning until 4:00 p.m.

April is Autism Awareness Month.

