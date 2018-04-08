PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Opening Day for Trails kicked off on Sunday on and around the Manayunk Bridge.

There were free fitness classes including kickboxing, zumba, yoga, and a group run.

There were even activities scheduled for those who preferred enjoying the trails with their four-legged friends. A dog walk started off pet-friendly events on the Manayunk Bridge Sunday morning.

Facebook Users Will Receive Messages If Data Has Been Swept Up

Opening Day for Trails is a national initiative organized by Rails-to-Trails Conservancy (RTC).

These events encourage community members to celebrate the start of trail season by exploring multi-use trails and the places they can lead for locals and visitors alike.

The Manayunk Bridge Trail is part of the Circuit Trails system – Greater Philadelphia’s vast network of multi-use trails across a nine-county region in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Currently, the Circuit has more than 320 miles of trails, and, when complete, will connect more than 800 miles of trails.

Officials: Route 30 To Be Closed For Months After Collapse, Evacuations

Opening Day for Trails on the Circuit includes events across the trail network (best to keep checking the Circuit Trails events page due to impact of spring snow!), including many with environmental education centers that are part of the Alliance for Watershed Education of the Delaware River.