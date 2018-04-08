PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A candlelight vigil took place Sunday evening in memory of 16-year-old William Bethel.

Bill, an honor student, was also a standout in football, basketball and boxing.

He was shot at 8th and South Street one week ago.

The sophomore at Boy’s Latin of Philadelphia High School died a few days later leaving behind family and an army of friends.

“I know me and all of my friends have been in the councilors office for the whole week in school and it’s just been really hard,” Izabella Vidal told Eye Witness News.

16-Year-Old ‘Scholar-Athlete’ Dies Following Easter Shooting On South Street

As for Bill’s parents there’s been little comfort as of late.

But as painful as it is, they say this helps.

“He was truly loved,” said Williesha Bethel, Bill’s mother. “It makes us feel so much better to know that everybody had so many positive things to say about our baby.”

Early on, homicide detectives said the shooting was the result of an argument between groups.

Late Sunday, a police captain confirmed their investigation is progressing.

Standoff In West Philadelphia Ends With Man, Woman Found Shot To Death

“This is the last thing we would expect, he’s not involved in anything like this,” said Gianna Petrucci, a friend. “It’s been a rough week.”

The vigil took place at Houston Playground in Philadelphia’s Andorra section.