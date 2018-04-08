CROYDON, Pa. (CBS) – A memorial service is taking place Sunday for a teenager attacked in her Bucks County home.

14-year-old Autumn Bartle was found in her home on Sycamore Avenue in Croydon back on March 30.

DA: Girl, 14, Stabbed 80 Times, Shot; Cousin Charged With Murder

She was found suffering from 80 stab wounds and a gunshot wound.

Bartle died three days later in the hospital.

Her cousin, 20-year-old Colin Haag, is charged with killing her.

14-Year-Old Girl Dies From Injuries After Being Shot, Stabbed Multiple Times Inside Home

He has since been arraigned on criminal homicide and related charges.

The service is happening Sunday afternoon in Bristol.