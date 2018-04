PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two cars were involved in an accident at Roosevelt Blvd and Tyson Ave. in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia on Sunday morning.

Two people were transported to Jefferson Tooresdale Hospital.

One person died upon arrival to the hospital.

The scene is still being investigated.