PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A Pemberton Township man has been charged with fatally attacking and stabbing his wife on Saturday night in their home in the Browns Mills section.

Police were called to the home yesterday at about 10 p.m. on a report of a woman screaming for help.

When they arrived on the scene, Pemberton Township police officers found Kenneth D. Arsenault, 59, on top of his wife, Lorraine Arsenault, 61, on the ground outside of their residence.

He was immediately taken into custody.

Lorraine Arsenault was transported to the Lourdes Emergency Department at Deborah in Browns Mills, where she was pronounced dead just before 11 p.m.

The motive for the attack is under investigation.

Kenneth D. Arsenault, of the first block of Cochita Trail, is charged with murder, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, and two counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Kenneth Arsenault is being held in the Burlington County Jail pending a first appearance in Superior Court in Mount Holly.

The investigation is being conducted by the Pemberton Township Police Department and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.