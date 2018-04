STINSON BEACH, Calif (CBS) — People out West are dealing with the aftermath of heavy rain and flooding.

In San Francisco, the storms have turned a parking lot into a waterfall!

A parking lot at Stinson Beach had asphalt collapse due to all the rain.

People say the parking lot had been eroding for some time before the storm finished it off.