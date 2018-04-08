Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers, Yosemite National Park, Yosemite Valley

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (CBS) — This isn’t what California dreaming is about.

Heavy rains forced a partial closure of Yosemite National Park due to flooding and potential hazards.

Roughly 2 to 4 feet of water flooded roads within California’s Yosemite Valley.

No camping or lodging was allowed due to the conditions.

As water levels recede, park officials will decide whether to reopen later today.

