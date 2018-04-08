Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – More than 30 patients from Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia gathered with family for a few hours of pampering at a salon in Jenkintown.

It was a chance for boys and girls to get a special cut, and experiment with some color.

The annual “Spring Makeover” event at Salon L’etoile caters to patients from “The Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery” in mind.

Because many of the participants have facial differences, the event is designed to give everyone a boost to their self-esteem.

