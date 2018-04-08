PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A candlelight vigil is taking place in memory of 16-year-old William Bethel.

Bethel died on Tuesday, April 3 after being shot one week ago on Easter.

Police say the shooting happened after two groups of teenagers began arguing and fighting along the 800 block of South Street.

Bethel was taken to the hospital after he was hit.

Bethel was a sophomore at Boys Latin of Philadelphia Charter School.

“He was full of kindness and had a magnetic spirit. He was a leader with a warm heart and gentle smile. Bill was a scholar-athlete, participating in boxing, football, and basketball as well as achieving honor roll,” the school said in a statement.

The vigil is taking place Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Houston Playground in Philadelphia’s Andorra section.