CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — The NJ Tree Foundation celebrated both the 1st Camden tree planting of the season and the national celebration of the start of the spring trail season, Opening Day for Trails, by planting 10 trees at Cooper’s Poynt Waterfront Park.

As one of Camden’s newest parks, it features a playground, jogging/biking trails, and beautiful views of the Philadelphia skyline across the Delaware River.

It connects to the Circuit Trails, a vast regional network of hundreds of miles of multi-use trails that are growing in size each year.

“This will be a fun event. Planting trees is always a good time and it is great to have other activities hosted by our partners,” explained Meredith Brown, Program Director for the NJ Tree Foundation.

These new trees at Cooper’s Poynt Waterfront Park will provide shade for visitors and will also serve as a habitat for local wildlife.

“The city of Camden is excited to kick off the spring with a family-friendly event and tree planting on Opening Day for Trails,” said City of Camden Mayor Frank Moran.

He went on to say that “The tree planting will only help to enhance what is one the City’s finest parks. It’s so important that our residents and visitors alike are able to enjoy Camden’s fantastic parks and open spaces.”

The event hopes to increase awareness and understanding of the Delaware River watershed and the network of local trails known as the Circuit.

The foundation also planted 11 trees in the surrounding area.