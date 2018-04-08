PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – La Salle University announced Sunday that Ashley Howard has been hired as the 19th head coach of the men’s basketball program.

La Salle University is holding a press conference Monday April 9th in Founders’ Hall on La Salle University’s West Campus to formally introduce the new head coach.

Howard has spent the last five seasons as the top assistant to Jay Wright at Villanova University, coaching the Wildcats win two NCAA National Championships. Also, helping the Wildcats set a new NCAA record for the most wins in a four-year span.

Prior to coaching alongside Jay Wright, he gained 10 years of college coaching experience.

Howard started his coaching career as a student assistant coach at his alma mater, Drexel University, in 2002.

In 2004, Howard was hired as an assistant coach at La Salle University under Coach John Giannini.

“As a former assistant coach here, we know firsthand that Ashley Howard is an exceptional coaching talent who has a deep understanding of both La Salle’s basketball tradition and its important student-focused mission,” said Bill Bradshaw, Director of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation for La Salle University.

He spent four years with with Explorers before returning to Drexel University as an assistant coach to James “Bruiser” Flint.

During his tenure at Drexel University, the Dragons had consecutive 20-win seasons and set a school record for 29 victories in the 2011-12 season.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be named the head coach at La Salle University,” said Howard. “I chose to coach at La Salle early in my career because of its incredible tradition to the Big 5, its dedication to athletic excellence, and its commitment to it’s student athletes.”

Howard went on to thank his coaching mentors for preparing him with experiences and knowledge he needed to start his new role as head coach.

He isn’t the only one who believes his he ready for this new journey.

“His passion for mentoring young men and teaching skills has been invaluable in our team’s development,” said Villanova head coach Jay Wright. “La Salle has made a terrific selection and all of us at Villanova are thrilled for Ashley, Ariana and Journey as they embark on this new phase of Ash’s career.”