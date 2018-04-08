BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ – A 72-year-old man has been left hospitalized following a hit-and-run accident on Rt. 541 in Burlington, NJ on Wednesday, April 4.

The incident happened at about 10:25 p.m.

He was found by a passerby who then called the police.

Police learned that the man had been walking across the southbound lanes of Rt. 541 when he was struck by a vehicle traveling in the left lane.

He received significant injuries to include a fractured leg and numerous abrasions and lacerations throughout the rest of his body.

He was treated on the scene by police officers, Endeavor Emergency Squad members and Virtua Paramedics.

Afterward, he was transported to Capital Health Trauma Center in Trenton, NJ.

He is currently listed in serious condition.

Early investigation suggests that the man was struck by a red 2011-2014 Hyundai Elantra sometime between 9:30 p.m. and 10:25 p.m.

The vehicle that fled the scene should have damage to its passenger side front bumper, passenger side mirror, and passenger side fog light lens cover.

This collision is still under investigation by members of the Burlington Township Police Department Traffic Safety Unit and the Burlington Township Police Department Investigations Bureau.

Police are asking witnesses and individuals with any information to contact either Traffic Safety Unit P/O Taylor Holba at 609-386-2019 or tholba92@burltwppd.com.