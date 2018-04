PHILADELPHIA – Police say an 18-year-old man was shot one time in the neck in Philadelphia’s Kensington area.

Authorities say the shooting took place at A Street and Allegheny Avenue just after 8 Sunday evening.

The victim was transported to Temple Hospital’s Episcopal Campus and is listed in critical condition.

Officials have not located a scene at this time.

No arrests have been made.