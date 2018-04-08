PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A one-armed baseball player, from Tennessee, is not letting anything get in the way of following his dreams.

Luke Terry was first noticed last year when the Tennessean wrote a feature story about him.

Now, a freshman at Cornersville High School, the catcher is inspiring athletes after a video of him playing baseball over Easter weekend went viral.

In the video, Terry catches the ball with his glove, tosses it in the air, drops the glove and grabs it mid-air to throw back to the pitcher.

This is absolutely amazing. This is my buddy’s son up to bat but please watch the catcher. Let’s make this guy known! 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/M6goz7VYa1 — Tony Austin ⚾™ (@TonyAustin_10) April 1, 2018

It’s incredible.

The video received notice from professional athletes including Chipper Jones, and Deion Sanders.

Somebody tell me who this catcher is so i can make sure he has brand new gear for his next game. Please Please. This is incredible. And I want to meet him. #Truth https://t.co/m2odQty3gi — Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) April 2, 2018

Bad-ass! This guy can play on my team any day! #Heart https://t.co/25hbk2iRit — Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10) April 2, 2018

Luke had his right arm amputated when he was just 19 months old after contracting E. coli and it attacked his arm.