PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A one-armed baseball player, from Tennessee, is not letting anything get in the way of following his dreams.
Luke Terry was first noticed last year when the Tennessean wrote a feature story about him.
Now, a freshman at Cornersville High School, the catcher is inspiring athletes after a video of him playing baseball over Easter weekend went viral.
In the video, Terry catches the ball with his glove, tosses it in the air, drops the glove and grabs it mid-air to throw back to the pitcher.
It’s incredible.
The video received notice from professional athletes including Chipper Jones, and Deion Sanders.
Luke had his right arm amputated when he was just 19 months old after contracting E. coli and it attacked his arm.