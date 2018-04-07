PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Summer Ale Festival will return to the Philadelphia Zoo this summer on Saturday June 23rd.

The festival will take place from 7-10 p.m.

The adult only event includes beer samples from various craft breweries, live entertainment, and of course zoo animals.

Summer Ale Festival is a fundraiser, sponsored by Constellation, that supports the Philadelphia Zoo’s mission to create joyful discovery and action for animals and habitats.

Purchase tickets today to receive a discounted rate.